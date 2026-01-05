Hong Kong authorities have opened an investigation into a tail-strike incident involving a Cathay Pacific Airbus A350-1000.

The aircraft (registered B-LXO) was on approach to land after operating a flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Hong Kong on 26 November 2025 when the incident occurred.

The tail-strike had damaged several parts of the aircraft, including its tail strike sensor, toilet waste panel, as well as APU compartment vent pipes, according to the Air Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA). Investigators also noted abrasion of the lower fuselage skin.

The AAIA states that the crew of the A350 decided to initiate a go-around – at around 23:32 local time – during the approach “due to operational reasons”. It does not state what these reasons were.

“During the go-around procedure the rear of the aircraft came into contact with the runway surface. The aircraft subsequently returned and landed safely,” the AAIA, which classified the incident as serious, adds.

The A350 was carrying 282 passengers and 15 crew members. There were no injuries reported.

Investigators have already interviewed the flight crew of the aircraft and have collected flight data and documents.

“The investigation team is conducting a detailed analysis of the data and information collected in order to determine the circumstances and causes of this serious incident in conjunction with identifying areas that need further investigation and/or lines of investigation to pursue,” it states.

The A350-1000 involved in the incident was delivered to Cathay in 2021, and is powered by a pair of Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines.

Data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows Cathay to have 17 other A350-1000s in service, along with 30 -900s.