KLM has confirmed a fatal accident at Amsterdam Schiphol in which a person was injured by an operating aircraft engine.

The 29 May occurrence involved its flight KL1341 which was preparing to depart for Billund in Denmark.

KLM operates the flight with an Embraer 190 regional jet.

The carrier says a person “ended up in a running aircraft engine”, and was fatally injured, without elaborating on the circumstances.

“We are currently taking care of the passengers and employees who witnessed the incident at Schiphol,” it states.

“The circumstances are currently under investigation.”

Royal Schiphol Group, the airport’s operator, says it has offered support for those involved, adding that the Royal Marechaussee – the country’s royal military constabulary – is conducting an inquiry.

According to the Marechaussee the passengers were disembarked from the aircraft and given assistance.

Three investigators from the Dutch Safety Board, which carries out inquiries into air transport accidents, have been sent to Schiphol “due to a fatal accident during flight operation”, the organisation states.