Siberian investigators are probing an overrun involving an Antonov An-26 operated by Russian regional carrier KrasAvia.

The aircraft had been conducting a charter flight from Norilsk, says the West Siberian transport prosecutor’s office.

It landed at Dikson airport, on an island in the far north of the Krasnoyarsk region, at around 16:00 on 4 June.

The aircraft “rolled off the runway”, the prosecutor’s office states. Snowy surface conditions prevailed at the time.

Twenty-three passengers were on board. “The causes and circumstances of the incident are being established,” the office adds.

It has identified the aircraft involved as RA-26118 which, according to Cirium fleets data, was originally delivered to Aeroflot in 1982 and acquired by KrasAvia 20 years later.