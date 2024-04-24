No survivors have been found from a Douglas C-54, a variant of the DC-4 airliner, which crashed shortly after take-off from Fairbanks airport in Alaska.

The aircraft, with two occupants, came down in the Tanana River after departing runway 20R at 09:55 on 23 April.

Although the river runs adjacent to the airport, the crash site is around seven miles (11km) south of the facility, according to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers.

“The aircraft slid into a steep hill on the bank of the river where it caught fire,” it adds.

“No survivors have been located.”

Meteorological data from Fairbanks airport at the time of the accident indicates calm weather conditions and good visibility.

Preliminary information indicates the aircraft is registered N3054V, which the US FAA lists as a C-54D variant used by Alaska Air Fuel.

The DC-4 emerged in the Second World War, first flying in 1942, and the military C-54 designation was assigned as a result of the armed forces’ introduction of the type.

It is powered by four Pratt & Whitney R-2000 Twin Wasp radial engines.

Several agencies and emergency services departments, including helicopter rescue and volunteer firefighters, responded to the accident.

Investigation into the crash has been initiated by the US National Transportation Safety Board.