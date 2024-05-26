Eight passengers have been transported to hospital after a turbulence incident involving a Qatar Airways aircraft en route to Dublin.

The Boeing 787-9 had been operating the QR017 service from Doha on 26 May.

It encountered turbulence over Turkey, according to the operator of Dublin airport, where the twinjet touched down just before 13:00. The flight did not divert.

“Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including airport police and our fire and rescue department,” the airport company adds.

Six passengers and six crew members had reported injuries. “All passengers were assessed for injury prior to disembarking the aircraft,” says the airport operator. “Eight passengers were subsequently taken to hospital.”

The aircraft had overflown Turkey at an altitude of 36,000ft.

Qatar Airways says a “small number” of occupants sustained “minor injuries” during the flight, and have since been given medical attention.

“The matter is now subject to an internal investigation,” the carrier adds. “Safety and security of our passengers and crew are our top priority.”

Qatar’s aircraft subsequently departed Dublin, about 1h behind schedule, for the QR018 return service.

Turbulence events have drawn greater attention since the 21 May occurrence involving a Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER which resulted in a passenger fatality and serious injuries to several other occupants.