Two Delta Air Lines employees were killed and one was seriously injured in an accident at a wheel and brake shop in Atlanta on 27 August.

The company confirmed that the accident, which involved the disassembly of aircraft wheel components, occurred at about 05:00 at Delta’s Technical Operations Center at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International airport. All three employees were “working in service of Delta at the time of the event”.

The injured Delta employee remains hospitalised.

The cause of the accident, which local media have reported as a tyre explosion, has not been determined. The wheel was not attached to an aircraft at the time.

”The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of two team members and the injury of another following an incident this morning,” Delta says. ”We have extended our full support to family members and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.”

”We are now working with local authorities and conducting a full investigation to determine what happened.”

John Laughter, president of Delta TechOps, said that the “news is heartbreaking for all of us” in a message to employees.