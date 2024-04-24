UK investigators are heading to Guernsey in the Channel Islands following a landing incident involving a De Havilland Dash 8-400 arriving from London Gatwick.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has only stated that it is probing a “serious incident” on 23 April, without elaborating.

But Guernsey airport was closed for about 2h after flight GR609 – which touched down at 18:43 – came to a halt in the safety area at the end of runway 27.

The aircraft, a 2010 airframe bearing the Maltese registration 9H-LWB, was being operated on behalf of Aurigny by Luxwing.

Meteorological data from Guernsey indicates good visibility and no adverse weather conditions, with 5kt wind from the northwest.

None of the 63 passengers and four crew members was injured.

“No damage was reported to the aircraft, which was towed to the apron shortly after [20:30] local time,” says the airport’s operator. “There was no damage to runway or airfield ground lighting, and the airport was able to reopen at [20:55].”