Air Canada is set to become the latest North American airline to offer free wi-fi access to passengers, disclosing on 12 December plans to begin rolling out the service in May.

Montreal-based Air Canada says the service will initially be available on aircraft flying within North America and on routes from Canada to warm-weather destinations, which include those in the Caribbean and Mexico.

Free in-flight wi-fi is becoming more common in North America and is now offered by US carriers Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways and Hawaiian Airlines. Air Canada competitor Porter Airlines also provides free wi-fi on its Embraer 195-E2s.

The service is free only to customers who sign up for Air Canada’s frequent flier programme Aeroplan. The satellite-based service will be provided Intelsat, which Gogo acquired on 4 December.

Initially, wi-fi will be free on 85% of the airline’s fleet, Air Canada says.

It eventually intends for “most” of its aircraft to have the service. That goes for Air Canada’s mainline operation, its in-house discount Air Canada Rouge operation and regional aircraft operated by partner carriers under the Air Canada Express banner, including De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 turboprops.

“Plans to complete certification and installation of wi-fi connectivity on Q400 aircraft is targeted to being in 2025, with planned completion of a first phase by year-end,” the airline says.

Air Canada says aircraft operating long-haul international flights will have the free connectivity in 2026.