Caribbean airline JetAir has grounded its aircraft and cancelled all flights after its parent companies entered bankruptcy protection in a Curacao court.

A notice on the airline’s website says United Caribbean Airlines and JetAir Caribbean – which jointly operate under the JetAir brand – voluntarily declared bankruptcy.

“In consultation with the board, the trustees have decided to cease all current flight operation,” says the notice, dated 18 June. “This means that all flights are cancelled, and JetAir’s aircraft will remain grounded as of June 18th.”

The airline’s accounts are “frozen” as a result, and “no refunds can be made at this time” to customers holding tickets, it adds.

Cirium data shows JetAir had operated only one aircraft, a 28-year-old, 80-seat Fokker 70, now categorised as in storage. One year ago, JetAir had two Fokker 70s.

The airline had operated several regional routes, including those from Curacao to Kingston in Jamaica, Saint Martin, Paramaribo in Suriname and Medellin in Colombia, Cirium shows.