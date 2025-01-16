Delta Air Lines has appointed former Walmart International chief Judith McKenna as the newest member of its board of directors.

The Atlanta-based carrier said on 15 January that McKenna’s appointment will be effective early next month. Delta does not specify whether a current member will leave the 13-member panel.

“Judith’s deep leadership and global management experience, as well as her relentless passion for care for customers and employees throughout organisations, will contribute meaningfully to Delta’s board,” says non-executive board chair David Taylor.

McKenna worked for Walmart for nearly 30 years, including time as chief operating officer, eventually rising to oversee the US retailer’s international business.

Delta’s board includes chief executive Ed Bastian and a dozen directors with industry-spanning experience.

The major US carrier said on 10 January that it expects its best-ever full-year financial performance in 2025, its 100th year of operations.

For the full year of 2024, Delta’s revenue of $61.6 billion was up 6% from 2023.