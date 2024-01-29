US carrier JetBlue Airways plans to replace chief operating officer Joanna Geraghty with longtime executive Warren Christie when Geraghty assumes leadership of the company on 12 February.

JetBlue confirmed on 29 January that Christie will take responsibility for the airline’s day-to-day operational performance and report to Geraghty, who is succeeding Robin Hayes as chief executive.

Christie has been with JetBlue for more than 20 years, and has held several senior leadership roles. Most recently, he has worked as head of safety, security, fleet operations, airports and JetBlue University, the carrier’s training academy.

“He will help lead our teams in our effort to improve reliability and restore profitability in our airline,” Geraghty says.

The leadership changes come during a turbulent time for New York-based JetBlue. Hayes announced his departure shortly before the carrier’s $3.8 billion bid to acquire rival low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines was blocked on antitrust grounds by a US district judge.

JetBlue and Spirit are appealing the decision. However, the merger proposal may have been voided when the deal’s expiration date passed on 28 January.

JetBlue is scheduled to host a conference call to discuss its fourth-quarter results on 30 January.