JetBlue Airways is turning to a familiar figure during a turbulent period by appointing Martin St George president of the company, effective 26 February.

The New York-based carrier said on 7 February that St George will report to incoming chief executive and current president Joanna Geraghty.

“With more than 30 years of experience in aviation and a passion for our industry like few others, Marty’s the right leader to bring on board as we embark on our focused plan to get back to profitability,” Geraghty says.

After working for two decades for United Airlines and US Airways, St George filled several senior leadership positions at JetBlue from 2006 to 2019, including chief commercial officer. He has held that same title with LATAM Airlines Group since 2020.

JetBlue credits St George as ”a key architect of the carrier’s focus city strategy” and its airline partnerships. He will now lead the carrier’s commercial functions and will broadly be responsible for network planning, marketing and revenue management.

“I’m energised to be returning to JetBlue at this pivotal time in its history,” St George says. “JetBlue has incredibly passionate people and one of the best brands in the industry.”

Currently working as chief operating officer, Geraghty will succeed long-time CEO Robin Hayes on 12 February. The carrier will install new COO Warren Christie on the same day.

The C-suite shake-up comes during a challenging time for JetBlue, which is forecasting no growth in 2024 amid engine-related aircraft groundings. The carrier recently disclosed that its is deferring planned Airbus aircraft deliveries in an attempt to steady its finances.

JetBlue lost lost $310 million on the full year of 2023, compared with a loss of $362 million the prior year.

In January, the carrier’s proposed $3.8 billion acquisition of Spirit was blocked by a US district judge. The carriers have requested an expedited appeal of that decision, and a US court recently scheduled a hearing on the matter for June.