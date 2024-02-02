Former long-time Lufthansa Group manager Peter Gerber has taken up his role as chief executive at German low-cost carrier Condor.

Gerber succeeds Ralf Teckentrup, who stepped down as planned at the end of December 2023 after almost 20 years as Condor’s CEO, the company says on 1 February.

“I am delighted to be taking over the management of Condor,” Gerber says. “Under the leadership of Ralf Teckentrup, the company has overcome existential crises in recent years and at the same time set an important course for the future.”

During Teckentrup’s tenure, which began in 2004, the airline launched a fleet transformation, expanded hiring and invested in information technology and digitalisation, Gerber adds. Condor is Germany’s second-largest airline and focuses on the holiday market.

Gerber joins the management team of chief operating officer Christian Schmitt and chief financial officer Bjoern Walther. At the beginning of March, Heiko Holm will complete the management team as chief technology officer, Condor says.

“Together, we will continue this transformation in order to lay the foundation for successful long-term growth,” Gerber adds.

The new CEO held management and board positions in the Lufthansa Group for more than three decades. Most recently he served as CEO and chief commercial officer of Brussels Airlines, part of Lufthansa Group.

Gerber’s move to Condor was announced at the end of January 2023.