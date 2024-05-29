Air Canada is to install Panasonic Avionics’ Astrova in-flight entertainment (IFE) solution on 80 aircraft across its fleet, with line-fit and retrofit options of the scalable, modular design starting in 2025.

The line-fit of Air Canada’s Airbus A220-300 aircraft will mark the first time Astrova will be installed on the type. It will also be fitted from new on the Canadian carrier’s Boeing 787-10s and the A321XLRs, alongside being retrofitted on A321s.

“With its flexible design and modular approach to upgrades, we are confident that our award-winning Astrova IFE solution will enhance Air Canada’s brand and increase passenger engagement for many years to come,” says Herman Abbes, vice president of global sales at Panasonic Avionics Corporation.

Passengers using the Astrova system can benefit from up to 100W of DC power via USB-C cable available in all phases of flight. The manufacturer’s removable peripheral bar can also be “quickly swapped to unlock new upgrades and features to services like USB power, Bluetooth technology, and other standards that may change or evolve over time,” adds Abbes, which will leverage Panasonic’s new IFE software platform to support the product’s applications and software.