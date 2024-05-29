Chaise Longue is at AIX pitching its new hybrid cabin concept Elevated Class, a solution that includes premium seating on two levels.

Company chief executive Alejandro Nunez Vicente notes that with many airlines having dropped first class, business class is now their highest level product. “While business class is getting better all the time, first class takes up too much space. The hybrid Elevated Class fits between the two, offering a first class experience on a business class footprint,” he explains.

The Elevated Class units will fit down the centre of a cabin, with an upper double lie-flat seat accessed by steps at each side, alternating with two lower private suites offering single occupancy lie-flat seats. Privacy for both seat types is provided by floor-to-ceiling curtains.

Nunez Vicente reports healthy discussions with airlines and is aiming for entry-into-service of the Elevated Class within five years.

Chaise Longue’s prototype has been created with partners in the project’s development – Tapis, AIRE Cabin Solutions, 3D SeatMap, Timken RollOn, Testori and Kydex Thermoplastics.