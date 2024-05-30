Collins Aerospace has revealed its Helix economy cabin seat during AIX in Hamburg, intended for use on narrowbody aircraft.

Christophe Blanc, vice president and general manager of aircraft seating at Collins Aerospace, says: ”The contemporary design increases passenger living space and under seat stowage, while the seat back is optimised to accommodate a greater number of integrated inflight entertainment solutions, literature pockets and full-sized meals trays.”

To maximise every inch of space in economy class, a redesigned frame “not only optimizes seat back angles for longer lasting comfort, but also improves cushion integration,” says Collins.

The use of composite materials also help enable “definitive” weight savings as compared to similar economy class seats.

Collins notes it is currently engaged with “a number of airline customers” regarding adoption of the new product.