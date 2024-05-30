EVA Air has selected Panasonic Avionics to install in-flight entertainment (IFE) and connectivity systems, plus a range of digital services, on 54 of its widebody and narrowbody aircraft.

The Taiwanese carrier will install Panasonic’s Astrova seat-end IFE solution on 18 Airbus A350-1000s and 14 Boeing 777-300ERs, along with its Marketplace e-commerce solution and Arc integrated moving map.

Additionally, 17 of the airline’s Airbus A321 fleet will be retrofitted with Panasonic eXW wireless IFE, while there will be a retrofit of five Boeing 787-9s with the NEXT and eX3 IFE, along with connectivity services.

The agreement continues more than two decades of cooperation between Panasonic Avionics and EVA Air, having first worked together in 2001.