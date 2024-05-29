Indian carrier IndiGo is carrying out a three-month trial of AirFi’s wireless in-flight entertainment, incorporating elements personalised to the airline, which the carrier hopes will be “a useful tool for improving the customer experience for digital-savvy passengers on its flights”.

IndiGo has since the start of May been trialling the solution onboard flights between Delhi and Goa. Additional features unique to IndiGo will include two new airline-branded games and a 3D moving map incorporating a treasure hunt. The IFE portal is available through the IndiGo mobile app.

Two content partners, Mumbai-based Shermaroo Contentino and California-based West Entertainment, will provide access to a library of over 200 hours of Indian and Hollywood movies, TV shows, music and games.

Describing IndiGo as “on a journey of continuous digitalisation,” AirFi chief executive Job Heimerikx says the company, “is uniquely placed to help the carrier achieve its goal of catering to evolving passenger expectations”.