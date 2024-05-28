Recaro has launched a rebrand of its seat products at this year’s AIX show, replacing the existing BLs, CLs, PLs and SLs along with their accompanying four digit designations with branding based around the R1 to R7 names.

The series is hierarchical from R1 – formerly the SL3710 for short/medium-range, economy class – to the R7, the former CL6720 lie-flat business class seat.

At the top of the range, the basic R7 weighs in at 80-82 kg, while the ‘fully loaded’ version weighs 90 kg. The first version of this seat was released almost four years ago, but this year’s updated iteration boasts improved trim and finish. A ‘Business Class Plus’ option offers more space and a TV monitor as large as 32 inches.

The R7 is already in service on A350s flying with Iberia, which opted to have the privacy door for the suite. Air China also has the seat on its A350s, but without the door. Recaro has two, as yet unrevealed, “major airline customers” with orders for the R7 on Boeing 787s.

Also on the Recaro stand is the R5 short-to-medium range business class seat (formerly the CL4710) which features on the A320 and 737 families. With 20 customers having taken more than a thousand shipsets, covering approximately 15,000 passenger seats, the R5 is already a success both in Asia and the US. Customers included carriers such as Delta Air Lines, Alaska Airlines, Air Astana with more to be announced in both regions. The seat is also available for Embraer E-Jets and the Airbus A220 family.

The R4, upgraded from the former PL3810 for long-haul premium class, is now 10 percent lighter than the previous model. Already used in 67 shipsets across five customer programmes, aircraft flying with the R4 include A380s, 787s and 777-9s. The A350 is expected to be the next type to be certified with the seat.

The R3 for medium-to-long range economy class, previously known as the CL3810, has more than 30 customers for the original version. The first delivery of the new R4, however, has just recently taken place and a second customer, also described as a major airline, has signed up for the model. The R4 too is lighter in its new version, by approximately 2 kg per seat.

The former BL3710 for short-to-medium range economy class is now the R2. With an average weight of 8.5 kg, this model is in use with carriers such as IndiGo, KLM and TAP Air Portugal.

The aforementioned R1 (previously SL3710) is a very light seat favoured by many low-fare carriers, such as the airlines within the Indigo Partners. Fewer movable parts reduce the maintenance required on the R1. The model is also used by many regional airlines, too.