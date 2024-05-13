Air India has selected SIA Engineering (SIAEC) to develop its base maintenance facilities in Bangalore, as part of a strategic partnership between the two parties.

Under the partnership, SIAEC will work with Air India on the planning, construction, development, as well as subsequent operationalisation of the facility.

The base maintenance facility, which is expected to be ready in 2026, will have widebody and narrowbody hangars and associated repair shops, says Air India.

The move follows the divestment of Air India by the Indian government in 2022, which saw only the airline business privatised. Former MRO unit Air India Engineering Services (AIESL), which used to provide base maintenance works for the national carrier, remained under government control, though Delhi is reportedly looking to similarly divest its ownership.

Says Air India CEO Campbell Wilson of the latest partnership: “The collaboration with SIA Engineering Company will not only help Air India become more self-reliant for the maintenance of its own fleet but it also reiterates our commitment to strengthen India’s aviation infrastructure by boosting the growth of the country’s MRO industry.”

The announcement also comes as SIAEC looks to grow its presence in overseas markets. Chin Yau Seng, SIAEC’s CEO, says: “This appointment marks another significant milestone in the development of the partnership between Air India and SIAEC. Going forward, we hope to have even more opportunities to collaborate with Air India in the MRO space in India.”