Air India has picked Collins Aerospace to supply avionics hardware for its upcoming fleet of Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

The deal, signed at the Singapore air show, covers communication, navigation, surveillance equipment, as well as air data sensors. Air India will also receive Collins’s weather radar systems.

Collins’ general manager of avionics sales, marketing and aftermarket services Craig Bries says: “This avionics agreement marks a collaborative effort that will be foundational to Air India’s 737 Max fleet for years to come.”

Cirium fleets data shows Air India to have over 170 737 Max jets on order. Its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express has 13 Max 8s in service, and another five on order.

Separately, the Star Alliance carrier signed an inventory technical management agreement with SIA Engineering (SIAEC), covering its fleet of Airbus A320s.

The 12-year agreement will see SIAEC provide support for the A320 airframe and engine components.

Air India will also gain access to SIAEC’s inventory pool, with the latter also providing component MRO services.