The Airbus Lifecycle Services Centre – a joint venture covering aircraft storage and recycling capabilities – has commenced operations in Chengdu.

In a statement on 24 January, Airbus says the 717,000 sq m facility is “the first of its kind” covering the full life-cycle of an aircraft, from parking and storage, to maintenance, conversions, dismantling and recycling services.

The centre – certified by Chinese and European regulators – has storage capacity of up to 125 aircraft, and will progressively ramp up operations between now and 2025.

The services centre is a joint venture between Airbus, its affiliates Tarmac Aerosave and Satair, as well as the city of Chengdu. Satair will acquire aging aircraft, as well as trade and distribute used parts “to complete the full scope of lifecycle services”.

Airbus envisages about 75% of all stored aircraft to fly again after storage and upgrade works at its services centre. The remaining aircraft will be dismantled by Tarmac Aerosave, it adds.

Airbus’ senior vice president for customer services Cristina Aguilar says: “[The centre] echoes our purpose to pioneer sustainable aerospace and shows our approach to environmental responsibility across the entire aircraft lifecycle. Our service centre is a great example of Chinese-European cooperation in the development of the circular economy for the aviation industry.”

The centre is the latest in Airbus’ growing presence in the Chinese market. In 2023 it announced it would be opening a second A320 final assembly line in Tianjin.

Airbus chief Guillaume Faury has also underscored the importance of China, noting that the market will continue to grow strongly.