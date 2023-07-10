Australian aerospace firm Quickstep has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with regional operator Alliance Aviation covering component services for the latter’s Embraer E190 fleet.

The MOU’s “significant scope” includes component support for the E190 fleet, as well as onshore nacelle support and technical support for Alliance’s new maintenance facility in Queensland.

“The MOU opens a period of detailed negotiation to secure formal contracting arrangements in support of Alliance Airlines’ growing fleet of [E190] aircraft,” says Quickstep, without disclosing a timeline for discussions.

Alliance managing director Scott McMillan says: “It’s particularly important for the aviation industry in Australia that we work with suppliers like Quickstep to build onshore skill sets and repair capability to achieve prompt turnaround times on component repairs and maintenance.”

Alliance has a fleet of 30 E190s, according to Cirium fleets data. It also operates Fokker 100s and 70s.

Quickstep is headquartered in the state of New South Wales, and has facilities in Melbourne, Geelong and Dallas in the USA. It has clients in the defence and commercial sector, including Qantas, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin.