Lithuania-headquartered BAA Training has agreed to buy 48 of Textron Aviation’s Cessna Skyhawk aircraft, which are expected to be delivered in 2026.

The deal was signed at last week’s Dubai air show, the Wichita-based manufacturer said on 22 November.

“For over six decades, the Cessna Skyhawk has inspired the next generation of pilots and served as the world’s leading flight trainer,” says Textron Aviation’s vice-president of piston sales Chris Crow. “We are delighted to continue the relationship with BAA Training to provide their students access to the most-produced single-engine aircraft globally.”

“BAA Training has set an ambitious milestone to achieve a capacity of 500-1,000 students per year, necessitating a significant expansion of our fleet,” adds Marijus Ravoitis, chief executive at BAA Training. “We are glad to finalise this order, as the addition of 48 Cessna Skyhawks will bolster our resources, enabling us to accommodate the growing demand for training and further solidify our position in the industry.”

Cessna Skyhawks are commonly used for pilot training. The high-wing aircraft has stable flight characteristics and is a dependable training platform. Textron says it has delivered “over 45,000” Skyhawks to customers worldwide since 1955, more than any other aircraft in history.

BAA Aviation offers aviation training in Spain, Lithuania, France and Vietnam, and has a consultancy office in India and a sales office in the United Arab Emirates.