Boeing has opened a research & technology centre in Nagoya focusing on the decarbonisation of aviation.

The centre will focus on areas such as model-based engineering, composites, sustainable aviation fuel, and the feasibility of hydrogen fuel cells in aircraft, says the company in an 18 April statement.

The facility will also look at production methods, including worker safety and ergonomics.

“Together with our Japanese partners we will continue to support production and sustainment across our portfolio of commercial and defense aircraft; invest in digital engineering and advanced manufacturing capabilities to create a more resilient and competitive industry; and together drive sustainability and innovation, forge new partnerships, and find new ways to collaborate,” says Boeing Japan president Will Shaffer.

The company first announced the centre in August 2022. Nagoya is a key node in Japan’s aerospace sector, with Japanese Tier One manufacturers producing key aerostructures for Boeing types such as the 777 and 787.

The new Nagoya research & technology centre is the company’s 12th globally.