Boeing plans to invest C$240 million ($176 million) in Quebec’s aerospace segment as part of the airframer’s previously announced commitment to deliver at least 14 Boeing P-8A Poseidon multi-mission aircraft to the Royal Canadian Air Force.

The announcement kicked off AeroMontreal’s International Aerospace Forum on 21 May, with government and industry leaders touting Boeing’s C$110 million investment in Montreal’s new Espace Aero “innovation zone”, which is focusing on decarbonisation and autonomous flight technologies.

“Quebec’s aerospace capabilities are recognised worldwide, and we are excited to partner with the province on new initiatives that will generate cutting-edge technologies, drive economic growth and support decarbonisation of aviation,” says Brendan Nelson, president of Boeing Global.

Boeing also plans to direct C$95 million toward subsidiary electric air taxi company Wisk Aero’s Montreal-based engineering centre, and C$35 million for advancing landing gear research with Heroux-Devtek.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to expand our team, tap further into the exceptional aerospace talent in Quebec and bring us one step closer to making our mission of bringing safe, everyday flight to everyone a reality,” says Sebastien Vigneron, senior vice-president of engineering and programmes at California-based Wisk.

Quebec-based Heroux-Devtek says the funding will allow it to expand manufacturing capabilities and add personnel.

Overall, the investments are aimed at boosting collaboration among aerospace companies in the Montreal area.

”It’s not just about procuring Boeing’s P-8 Poseidon. With this state-of-the-art Aerospace Development Centre, Canada will also benefit from Boeing’s strategic investments in leading Canadian firms,” says Canadian innovation minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

Canada’s government announced in November that it had secured an agreement with the USA ”for the acquisition of up to 16 P-8A Poseidon aircraft for the Royal Canadian Air Force”, with options for a further two of the type. The P-8A is a military variant of Boeing’s 737-800.