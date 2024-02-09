The Comac C919 narrowbody will make its international debut at the Singapore air show, as part of what could be a strong Chinese presence at the event.

The participation of the C919 in the show’s flying display was confirmed in an update from show organiser Experia.

While this is the first international show for the C919, the aircraft appeared at the last Airshow China event, which was held in Zhuhai in November 2022.

After a long development process, the C919 entered service with China Eastern Airlines in May 2023. Cirium fleets data suggests that since the initial aircraft entered service only three more examples have been delivered to China Eastern.

Chinese airlines and lessors have firm orders for 759 C919s. The aircraft relies heavily on Western systems and is powered by two CFM International Leap-1C turbofans.

Industry talk suggests a significant Chinese aircraft presence at this year’s show, potentially including the ARJ21 regional jet as well as a Chinese military aircraft.

Based on the Singapore air show website, the only other commercial aircraft that will perform in the flying display this year is the Airbus A350-1000.

Military display teams from India, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea, and Singapore will also participate.