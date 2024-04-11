John Slattery is to leave his position as executive vice-president and chief commercial officer of GE Aerospace.

Announcing the move on LinkedIn on 10 March, GE Aerospace chief executive Larry Culp said Slattery has “decided to transition out of GE Aerospace in June”.

However, Slattery will remain as an advisor to the newly standalone aerospace business.

Slattery was appointed GE Aviation chief executive in September 2020

Slattery was initially appointed as chief executive of what was then GE Aviation in September 2020. However, the clock appeared to be ticking on his stay following the decision in 2022 to appoint Culp – the former chief executive of parent General Electric – to lead the aerospace business as part of the wider company’s break-up, with Slattery moving into the CCO role.

“Over the past four years, John Slattery has been a trusted partner and leader at GE Aerospace and I am thankful to him for his deep industry expertise and acute and strategic customer focus, which have made GE Aerospace stronger as we transformed to a standalone public company,” says Culp.

Prior to taking the role at GE Aerospace, Slattery was chief executive of Embraer Commercial Aviation.

Last year, he was appointed chairman of Swedish low-emission aircraft developer Heart Aerospace.

