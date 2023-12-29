Following last week’s delivery of the first EH216-S electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) to a customer, China’s EHang has completed several “commercial demonstrations” using the pilotless, two-person air taxi.

The passenger-carrying flights were operated on 28 December during launch events in Guangzhou and Hefei, with several city officials and private citizens taking rides on the autonomous aircraft.

The flights marked a step toward “normalising flights with the EH216-S in aerial sightseeing at local scenic spots”, EHang says. ”More operation sites and flight routes for aerial sightseeing and logistics are under development in Huangpu district as well.”

For example, the company is developing operations in Hefei’s Luogang Central Park, a nearly 1,270 hectare (3,138 acre) green space at the site of the former Hefei Luogang International airport. Flight routes will eventually expand to more scenic locations in Hefei, such as Swan Lake.

”Abundant application scenarios and massive demands for aerial sightseeing, tourism and regional shuttle services makes the Luogang Central Park an ideal commercial operation site for EH216-S pilotless passenger-carrying eVTOL aircraft,” EHang says.

The firm, which is listed on the US stock market, secured a type certificate for the EH216-S from the Civil Aviation Administration of China in October, becoming the world’s first air taxi developer to be blessed by a major civil aviation regulator and setting the stage for planned commercial operations in 2024.

On 21 December, EHang delivered its first aircraft to ETON, an aviation technology company associated with Guangzhou government.

The EH216-S can carry two passengers plus luggage, within its 620kg (1,370lb) maximum take-off weight limit, on trips of up to 16nm (30km).