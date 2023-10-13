EHang has become the first electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) developer anywhere in the world to obtain certification for its aircraft, having secured Chinese validation for its autonomous EH216-S.

Issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China on 13 October, the certification is a major milestone for the US stock market-listed firm.

EHang’s application for the EH216-S’s type certificate was accepted by the CAAC in January 2021, which published its special conditions regulatory framework for the aircraft in February 2022.

Evaluation of the multicopter took place at multiple locations across China and included more than 40,000 test flights.

The EH216-S can carry two passengers plus luggage, within its 620kg (1,370lb) maximum take-off weight limit, on trips of up to 16nm (30km).