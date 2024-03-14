Deutsche Aircraft has selected India’s Dynamatic Technologies to produce the rear fuselage for its in-development D328eco.

A stretched and modernised version of the original Dornier 328 twin-turboprop, the 40-seat D328eco is due to enter service in late 2026.

Based in Oberpfaffenhofen near Munich, Deutsche Aircraft recently announced that Brazilian engineering firm Akaer would build the aircraft’s forward fuselage. It has previously picked GKN Aerospace to supply the empennage and tail.

Dave Jackson, chief executive of Deutsche Aircraft, says: “By partnering with Dynamatic Technologies, we are excited to team up with a key global player with its fast-growing aviation and aerospace industry as well as contributing to the ‘Make in India’ initiative to make India a key global hub for the aviation supply chain.”

Existing Dynamatic customers include Airbus and Dassault Aviation, for which it makes A220 doors and structures for the Falcon 6X business jet, respectively.