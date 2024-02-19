Embraer and CAE have launched Asia-Pacific’s first E2 full-flight simulator, ahead of the E190-E2’s service entry with low-cost carrier Scoot this year.

Located at the Singapore CAE Flight Training Centre, the simulator is being used for training by an initial batch of six pilots from Scoot. The Singapore Airlines unit is taking nine E190-E2s on lease from Azorra.

The CAE 7000XR-series device is also the first full-flight simulator for a commercial aircraft to be provided under a joint venture between CAE and the Brazilian airframer.

Embraer CAE Training Services currently offers full-flight simulators for Embraer’s Phenom business jets.

Other E2 simulators are located in Canada, France and Switzerland, in partnership with training provider FlightSafety International.

The simulator was certificated by Singapore regulators in December 2023 and will support operators in the region. Apart from Scoot, Malaysian carrier SKS Airways is due to take delivery of E195-E2s this year.

Carlos Naufel, Embraer Services and Support chief, says the launch of the E2 simulator “is part of Embraer’s commitment to grow our infrastructure in Asia-Pacific and to contribute to the region’s aviation growth story”.

“The start of training and the official inauguration… is a significant milestone in the growth and success of Embraer-CAE Training Services,” adds Michel Azar-Hmouda, CAE divisional president for civil aviation training.

The E2 programme will feature CAE’s competency-based training assessment courseware, together with classroom training using its Simfinity virtual simulator and practical training on the full-flight simulator.