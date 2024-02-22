Fokker Services Asia is set to become Embraer’s latest authorised service centre for the Brazilian airframer’s E-Jet family. 

The two companies inked a memorandum of understanding on 21 February, which paves the way for Fokker Services Asia to join Embraer’s network of service centres globally. A definitive agreement is set to be signed in the first half of the year, states Embraer. 

Fokker Services Asia is already certificated by the Australian regulator to provide MRO support to Australian-registered E190 aircraft from its Singapore facility. 

The company adds: “The announcement is timely for Fokker Services Asia, as the prospect of obtaining a certification from Embraer constitutes another milestone in its efforts to gear up its Asian facilities for the roll-out of full Embraer MRO services.” 

Embraer services and support vice president for MRO services Frank Stevens says: “Embraer has been growing in the Asia-Pacific region during the last year and it is very important to keep expanding our capacity, capability, and footprint to bring value to our customers.”

E-Jet operators in the Asia-Pacific region include Australia’s Alliance Aviation, Japan’s J-Air and Fuji Dream Airlines, and Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways. 

