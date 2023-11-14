Gulf carrier Emirates is to build a new $950 million engineering facility at Dubai World Central airport aimed at supporting its fleet and operating requirements for at least the next 20 years.

The facility will handle a full range of engineering services including light and heavy maintenance programmes, engine repair and testing, and full cabin interior fit-outs and aircraft conversions.

Emirates Group chief Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum says: “This significant investment signals our confidence in the future growth of Emirates and the aviation sector. The new facility will enable Emirates to be entirely self-sufficient when it comes to maintenance, repairs, overhaul and all engineering requirements for our aircraft fleet.

“It gives us operational stability and flexibility, and quality assurance. With the projected growth of the region’s aviation sector, Emirates’ new engineering facility will also play a key role as a centre of excellence, attracting the involvement of global players across the aviation supply chain.”

Alongside supporting Emirates’ own fleet requirements into the 2040s, the facility will also potentially provide spare capacity to other airline operators.

Construction work on the first phase of the project is set to begin next year and be completed in 2027. This will deliver eight maintenance hangars and one paint hangar, capable of handling commercial aircraft including Airbus A380s.

Emirates Group’s facilities and project management executive vice-president, Ali Mubarak Al Soori, says: “Provisions have been made for further expansion, potentially doubling the capacity in Phase 2, in line with Emirates’ fleet growth and operational requirements.”

Emirates’ existing engineering centre at Dubai International airport will continue to support the airline’s operations, with the new complex at DWC initially handling spillover work and heavy maintenance programmes with longer aircraft ground time.