Eve Air Mobility has selected Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) as the pylon supplier for its in-development electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. 

The selection marks KAI’s foray into the advanced air mobility business, an area the firm has identified as an area of future growth. 

Eve_Yugo-c-Eve Air Mobility

Source: Eve Air Mobility

KAI will develop the pylons which hold the eVTOL aircraft’s electric propulsion system

“KAI recently announced a significant investment in production infrastructure with the goal of growing its market share in the rapidly growing AAM market going forward,” states Eve. 

KAI is a major aerostructures component supplier, and has worked on Embraer’s E-Jet-E2-family aircraft. Embraer retains a majority stake in spin-out Eve. 

Sacheon-headquarted KAI is the latest partner disclosed by Eve as it continues to firm its supply chain: in February, Crouzet and Aciturri were respectively selected to provide pilot controls and wing parts, while in January, Thales was named as a supplier of sensors, and Recaro was picked for seating. 

Other suppliers include Garmin for avionics, Nidec Aeropsace for electric propulsion systems, and Liebherr for flight-control actuators. 

Eve, which is targeting service entry in 2026, has begun assembly of its first eVTOL prototype.

