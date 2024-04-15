Eve Air Mobility has selected Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) as the pylon supplier for its in-development electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

The selection marks KAI’s foray into the advanced air mobility business, an area the firm has identified as an area of future growth.

“KAI recently announced a significant investment in production infrastructure with the goal of growing its market share in the rapidly growing AAM market going forward,” states Eve.

KAI is a major aerostructures component supplier, and has worked on Embraer’s E-Jet-E2-family aircraft. Embraer retains a majority stake in spin-out Eve.

Sacheon-headquarted KAI is the latest partner disclosed by Eve as it continues to firm its supply chain: in February, Crouzet and Aciturri were respectively selected to provide pilot controls and wing parts, while in January, Thales was named as a supplier of sensors, and Recaro was picked for seating.

Other suppliers include Garmin for avionics, Nidec Aeropsace for electric propulsion systems, and Liebherr for flight-control actuators.

Eve, which is targeting service entry in 2026, has begun assembly of its first eVTOL prototype.