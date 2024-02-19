Embraer spin-out Eve Air Mobility has signed an agreement with Singapore-based aviation firm Yugo Global Industries to study the potential for urban air mobility (UAM) operations in Southeast Asia.

Yugo, which counts existing jet and rotorcraft operators PhilJets and Helistar as partners, was set up to support air mobility innovation in the region.

Covered by a memorandum of understanding, the pair will jointly focus on the infrastructure and regulations required to support operations of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Additionally, the companies will analyse service centre and vertiport size and capabilities, ground handling and other areas.

“We are looking forward to collaboratively working with Yugo to study and help define the UAM ecosystem in Singapore and Southeast Asia,” says Johann Bordais, chief executive of Eve.

“Our goal is to also understand and define a business model that not only enables eVTOL flights in the region, but also advances the overall mobility ecosystem.”

“We strongly believe that Southeast Asian economies will greatly contribute to the development of the eVTOL and UAM industry,” adds Thierry Tea, chairman of Yugo.

Eve expects to fly its first prototype in 2024, with service entry targeted for 2026. Featuring eight lifting rotors and a pusher propeller for cruise, it boasts a claimed range of 32nm (100km) and speed of 100kt (185km/h).