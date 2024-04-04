Cranfield Aerospace Solutions (CAeS) appears to be selling a Britten-Norman BN2 Islander which it quietly acquired last year, its second example of the UK-built type.

CAeS already owns a piston-engined example (G-HYUK) which it is converting to run partly on hydrogen fuel cells through a UK government-backed project.

But mortgage documents filed at Companies House show CAeS registered a charge against a second aircraft – registered G-WPNS – on 27 March.

G-WPNS (MSN4011) is a 1997-built example powered by twin Rolls-Royce M250 turboprops, data from the UK Civil Aviation Authority shows.

It was registered by CAeS on 12 June 2023 having been owned by Britten-Norman since 2016 which used it as a demonstrator for its Defender 4000 surveillance variant.

CAeS declines to say how much the aircraft was acquired for, or what it has been used for.

But the aircraft is already up for sale and is being marketed by BN2 specialist Cormack Islander Aircraft, based at Cumbernauld airport to the northeast of Scottish city Glasgow.

It was listed in early March with an asking price of £1.3 million ($1.68 million) and Cormack confirms the aircraft is still available.

The mortgage documents identify the Islander’s “habitual base” as “Cranfield/Cumbernauld”.