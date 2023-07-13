General Atomics AeroTec Systems (GA-ATS) has won a tender from the Finnish Border Guard to upgrade its two-strong Dornier 228 fleet.

To be conducted at GA-ATS’s site in Oberpfaffenhofen, southern Germany, the modernisation will see the twin-turboprops gain new navigation and communication systems, plus receive scheduled maintenance.

Twin-turboprops were delivered in 1995

Finland took delivery of the two Do 228s in 1995 and has since progressively upgraded the aircraft. They are currently equipped with a variety of electro-optical sensors and surveillance equipment.

GA-ATS acquired the type certificate for the Do 228 when it bought maintenance unit Ruag Aerospace Services in February 2021.

In the future, it intends to begin production of a modernised variant called the Do 228 NXT which will be “further optimised for its unique mission areas”. Planned enhancements include a glass cockpit featuring an advanced synthetic vision system.

