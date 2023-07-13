General Atomics AeroTec Systems (GA-ATS) has won a tender from the Finnish Border Guard to upgrade its two-strong Dornier 228 fleet.

To be conducted at GA-ATS’s site in Oberpfaffenhofen, southern Germany, the modernisation will see the twin-turboprops gain new navigation and communication systems, plus receive scheduled maintenance.

Finland took delivery of the two Do 228s in 1995 and has since progressively upgraded the aircraft. They are currently equipped with a variety of electro-optical sensors and surveillance equipment.

GA-ATS acquired the type certificate for the Do 228 when it bought maintenance unit Ruag Aerospace Services in February 2021.

In the future, it intends to begin production of a modernised variant called the Do 228 NXT which will be “further optimised for its unique mission areas”. Planned enhancements include a glass cockpit featuring an advanced synthetic vision system.