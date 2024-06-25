Former Piaggio Aerospace chief executive Carlo Logli has been appointed president of Italian seat manufacturer Aviointeriors.

Logli, who is also a former chief of Superjet International and marketing vice-president at ATR, has been brought in to lead the Italian firm’s sales, marketing and communications operations, with the main objective of strengthening the company’s global presence as well as improving sales efficiency.

His most recent role was as chief executive officer and managing director at Italian rail company, Titagarh Firema.

“I am excited to join this dynamic and innovative team,” says Logli. “The company has a great and prestigious history and I join the team with the objective to project it into a much more successful future.

“The market now is booming, both in retrofit and in linefit work, and Avio is well placed with the products we offer airlines, lessors and OEMs, which provide excellent solutions in terms of quality, delivery time and pricing,” he adds.

Logli’s appointment marks an important step forward for Aviointeriors, as it aims to consolidate its market position and develop new strategies for passenger comfort incorporating more sustainable processes.