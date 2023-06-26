Garuda Indonesia and GE Aerospace have entered into a wide-ranging strategic cooperation covering the carrier’s fleet of CFM International and GE engines.

The memorandum of understanding, signed during the Paris air show, covers lease engine support, as well as overhaul services for the CFM56-7B, which power the carrier’s Boeing 737-800 fleet, and GE90-115B engines on Garuda’s 777-300ER fleet.

It will also cover training and skills development, which will see Garuda engineers – including those from MRO unit GMF AeroAsia – undergo GE Aerospace training “to deepen aircraft engine and maintenance knowledge, along with leadership skills”, states GE Aviation, calling the partnership a “strategic step”.

Garuda chief Irfan Setiaputra says: “Garuda Indonesia mainly focuses on optimising production capacity through the enhancement of operations, which one of the plans would increase the total of serviceable aircraft to grab wider opportunities in domestic and international networks. Therefore, having continuous support from GE to support the aircraft readiness to be airworthy, is one of the primary fundamentals for us to prepare a seamless, safe, and comfortable flight experience for our customers.”

According to Cirium fleets data, the airline has 34 in-service 737-800s, as well as eight 777-300ERs.