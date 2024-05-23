GE Aviation has appointed industry veteran Patrick de Castelbajac to the newly-created role of chief strategy officer of the aerospace firm.

De Castelbajac’s appointment will be effective 24 June, and he will be reporting to GE chief executive and chairman Lawrence Culp.

De Castelbajac is a veteran of the aerospace sector, having been the chief of ATR and more recently, with lessor Nordic Aviation Capital. He has also held executive positions in Airbus, where he was involved with the European airframer’s acquisition of Bombardier’s CSeries programme, rebranding it to the A220.

As strategy chief in GE, de Castelbajac will lead its “enterprise strategic planning, working in partnership with GE Aerospace’s business and functional teams to support long-term growth by optimising capital deployment with strategic investments across the company”.

The appointment comes as GE announced plans to hire more than 900 engineers this year, both within the USA and in its global offices. Openings include roles in its in-development RISE open-fan engine programme, as well as in military engine programmes.