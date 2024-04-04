GE Aerospace is adding capacity at its manufacturing facility in Pune, India where it produces components for several commercial aircraft engines.

The company will invest Rs2.4 billion ($28.8 million) in the factory, which will go towards expansion and upgrading the site.

Inaugurated in 2015, the factory produces components for the GE90, GEnx, GE9X as well as Leap engines produced by CFM International, the GE-Safran joint venture.

“Our team at the multi-modal manufacturing facility at Pune has a strong focus on safety, quality and delivering for our customers,” says Mike Kauffman, vice-president global supply chain at GE Aerospace.

“I am delighted to see the expansion at this site which has already become a strong contributor to our global supply chain of aircraft engine components.”

The company says that since its inception the factory has “trained over 5,000 people” in precision manufacturing processes.

The Pune investment comes one day after GE Aerospace’s establishment as a standalone listed company, following the spin off of GE Vernova, which produces power systems.

In addition to its commercial aerospace operations in India, GE Aerospace has extensive defence work in India, including providing the F404-IN20 engine for the Hindustan Aeronautics Tejas Light Combat Aircraft.