GKN Aerospace is to collaborate with Pratt & Whitney Canada to develop a high-voltage, high-power electrical wiring system for a hybrid-electric demonstrator project led by the engine maker’s parent company RTX.

Under the initiative, RTX will replace one of a De Havilland Canada Dash 8-100’s twin PW120A turboprop engines with a hybrid powertrain comprising a 1MW Collins Aerospace electric motor and a new P&WC thermal engine.

RTX demonstrator-c-P&WC

Source: Pratt & Whitney Canada

First flight of the modified Dash 8-100 is planned for 2024

GKN Aerospace is to develop, build and install the demonstrator’s electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS).

EWIS development work will be carried out by GKN Aerospace’s unit in the Netherlands – its centre of excellence for wiring technology.

Flight tests of the modified aircraft are due to begin next year in Canada. The project aims to demonstrate a 30% improvement in fuel burn and CO2 emissions over current regional turboprops.

