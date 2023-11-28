Global Crossing Airlines Group, which operates the charter airline GlobalX, has created a wholly owned subsidiary known as UrbanX Air to operate the company’s anticipated fleet of electric air taxis in South Florida.

UrbanX’s creation was disclosed by GlobalX on 28 November. Lucy Morillo, who currently sits on Eve Air Mobility’s advisory board, will lead the company as chief executive.

In 2022, GlobalX signed a letter of intent to purchase 200 of Eve’s electric air taxis. It expects the first electrical vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft delivery in 2026 – provided that Eve progresses through development and certification as planned.

”GlobalX is poised to be the first to bring the innovative aircraft technology to South Florida, revolutionising urban transportation in the region,” the company says.

“I am honoured and humbled to have the opportunity to bring accessible air transportation to the South Florida region,” says Morillo. “In coordination with Miami-Dade County and other local stakeholders, we will forge meaningful collaborations through a public-private partnership to ensure this cutting-edge technology lifts the entire community.”

UrbanX’s newly created website says that the start-up’s mission is ”to provide safe, reliable and efficient, zero-carbon transport by all electric, human-piloted vertical take-off and landing aircraft in South Florida, utilising a social enterprise business model and public-private partnerships to ensure the service we provide benefits passengers and the surrounding community”.

Miami-headquartered GlobalX describes Morillo as “an attorney, community leader and serial entrepreneur” who is now “responsible for leading UrbanX’s launch and further developing the UAM ecosystem”. She will be tasked with developing a framework for eVTOL operations by working with state and local leaders, as well as technology and energy providers.

”With this appointment, Morillo becomes one of the few Hispanic female CEOs in the aviation and urban air mobility space,” the company says.

Morillo has strong ties to the Miami area, having previously worked for the University of Miami and the Miami Children’s Hospital Foundation, and she yhas extensive experience with fundraising, the company adds.