HAECO has appointed Richard Sell as its new group chief executive officer from 1 July.

Sell, who replaces outgoing CEO Frank Walschot, currently leads HAECO joint venture Hong Kong Aero Engine Services (HAESL), and is also a director at Goodrich Asia-Pacific, as well as HAECO unit Taikoo (Xiamen) Aircraft Engineering.

HAECO states: “As the Chief Executive Officer of HAECO, Mr Sell will be responsible for overseeing the group’s operations and business strategy, with a focus on driving safety, quality, and operational excellence to meet the needs of its diverse global customer base.”

Sell is a veteran of the Swire Group, which owns HAECO. He has held management positions in other Swire companies in sectors such as aviation, retail and marine, including at Cathay Pacific and Swire Energy Services.

HAECO, in a statement dated 25 May, adds that Walschot will remain as an advisor in the company after stepping down.

“Under his leadership, HAECO has continued to expand its global footprint, while maintaining its position as a leading provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services,” it states.

Sell’s appointment is the second major senior leadership reshuffle the MRO provider has announced in less than a year. In August 2022, it appointed former Lufthansa Technik veteran Gerald Steinhoff as its group commercial chief.