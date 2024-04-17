HAECO has extended a series of MRO contracts with long-time customer China Airlines, covering the Taiwanese carrier’s fleet of Boeing 777 aircraft.

Under the renewed contracts, announced on 16 April, Hong Kong-headquartered HAECO will provide landing gear overhaul service to China Airlines’ 10 777-300ERs through 2027. Works will be carried out at HAECO’s landing gear services facility in Xiamen.

The facility also provides landing gear overhaul services to fellow Taiwanese carrier EVA Air, also covering the operator’s 777 fleet.

HAECO will also provide inventory technical management services for China Airlines’ fleet of 777s – which also includes 10 777 freighters – through 2032.

The scope of the contract includes component pooling, component repair management, aircraft on ground support, as well as onsite consignment stock in Taipei.

China Airlines also taps HAECO for other MRO services, including base maintenance.

Says HAECO commercial chief Gerald Steinhoff: “With our team’s proven track record and expertise, state-of-the-art facilities and strong commitment to exceeding our customer expectations, HAECO stands as a highly valued partner for China Airlines. We look forward to deepening our collaboration further to contribute to their continued success.”