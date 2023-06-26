Hawaiian Airlines has signed an airframe maintenance agreement with SIA Engineering for its Airbus A321neos.

The agreement, announced on 22 June, will run through 2027 and covers the carrier’s fleet of 18 A321neos. According to Cirium fleets data, Hawaiian has a fleet of 16 in-service A321neos, and another two examples in storage.

MRO works will be undertaken by SIAEC unit SIA Engineering Philippines, which is based in Clark. SIAEC currently also provides airframe MRO services for Hawaiian’s fleet of 24 A330-200s.

Jeremy Yew, SIAEC’s senior vice president for base maintenance, says: “[The signing] demonstrates the confidence Hawaiian Airlines has in our base maintenance services and engineering support across our network of hangars.”