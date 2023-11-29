Indonesian Aerospace has secured a Chinese commitment for 25 of its 19-seater N219 twin turboprops, as it eyes potential production in the country’s Xinjiang province.

The letter of intent between Indonesian Aerospace, also known as PTDI, and China’s Linkfield Technologies sees five N219s going to airlines and 20 going to leasing companies.

Individual aircraft will be tailored to the requirements of specific customers, says Indonesian Aerospace.

“It is an extraordinary thing for PTDI to be able to collaborate with Linkfield Technologies and agree on a plan to sell 25 units of N219 in the export market, which will certainly encourage the strength and presence of our products in the Chinese market,” says Indonesian Aerospace director Arif Faisal.

The aircraft commitment was signed at an aviation event in Zhuhai, China.

In October Indonesia Aerospace announced that it would work with Linkfield Technologies to address the China market, with Faisal signing an agreement with Linkfield director Patrick Goh.

Under the arrangement, Linkfield will market PTDI aircraft such as the CN235-220, NC212i, and N219 in Mainland China.

PTDI has also announced a memorandum of understanding with the government of Aksu, a city in China’s Xinjiang province, that covers a proposed N219 assembly line in Xinjiang.

In a Facebook post, Indonesian Aerospace says that a Chinese manufacturing line would serve to bolster the N219 supply chain and help address international markets.

China’s Harbin Y-12 is similar to the N219. The Cessna C208 is also produced locally in China under a joint venture arrangement.

At the LIMA air show in May, Indar Atmoko, Indonesian Aerospace’s senior executive vice president commercial, said that it the company foresees an Indonesian market for 120 N219s over the next ten years.

The aircraft, powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A engines, received certification in December 2020. The N219 is intended to serve remote, undeveloped parts of the sprawling Indonesian archipelago.

Cirium fleets data indicates that only two N219s have been built, both of which are prototypes in service with the manufacturer. Indonesia’s army has committed to eight examples, but a firm order is still pending. A commitment from Karya Logistik Indonesia for 11 examples appears to have fallen through.

After receiving a firm order, it will take 20 months for Indonesian Aerospace to produce the first aircraft.