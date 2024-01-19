Indian executive jet operator JetSetGo has signed a letter of intent to potentially purchase 50 of Overair’s in-development Butterfly aircraft.

Southern California-based air taxi start-up Overair disclosed the provisional deal on 18 January, which includes Overair’s commitment to support JetSetGo with developing infrastructure, pilot training, software integration and guidance for eventual air taxi operations.

“Butterfly will provide a safe, quiet and efficient mobility solution for urban and regional transport across the broadest range of weather conditions and geographic environments,” says Valerie Manning, Overair’s chief commercial officer. In addition, the associated advanced air mobility ecosystem will create a multitude of jobs and fuel economic growth.”

During the Wings India show in Hyderabad, JetSetGo struck similar deals with Canadian hybrid-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) developer New Horizon Aircraft and Virginia-based short-take-off and landing (STOL) start-up Electra. The trio of deals has a potential value of $1.3 billion.

All three companies are developing advanced air mobility (AAM) vehicles that have yet to be certificated and are targeting entry to service later this decade.

JetSetGo’s chief executive, Kanika Tekriwal, says she is excited about the ”scale of the vision these agreements represent. India’s geography and demographics make it an ideal launch market for AAM”.

Overair’s Butterfly will seat one pilot and five passengers, and will be aimed at commuter, medevac and military markets. Last month, the company revealed its pilotless, full-scale prototype of the aircraft.