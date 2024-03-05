Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) has received an order for a single BK117 D-3 helicopter from Kyushu Asahi Broadcasting.

The rotorcraft, developed jointly with Airbus Helicopters, will be used for press and broadcasting use, says KHI. It is the third BK117 D-3 in Japan to be used for that purpose, the company adds.

”With superior mobility and hovering capability at high altitudes, the BK117 series can be used for broadcasting to quickly head to the scene of an incident or disaster and report the changing situation of the scene,” states Kawasaki. The new helicopter is likely to be based in Japan’s Tohoku region.

The five-blade BK117 D-3 has a higher maximum take-off weight than its predecessor D-2 variant, but retains features of the older model, including rear clamshell doors and improved high-altitude hovering performance.

States the Tokyo-based company: “Kawasaki will continue to improve the BK117 helicopter, including the development of new optional equipment for various applications.” To date, the KHI has delivered 196 units of its BK117 rotorcraft.